Dennis Santana learns a cutter from ex-Yankee Frankie Montas

Dennis Santana, a pitcher who recently signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, has impressed the team with a new cutter pitch he learned from former Yankee Frankie Montas. Santana has put himself in contention for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen with his strong pitching during spring training. Santana, who has pitched in the majors for several seasons, grew up admiring the Yankees and is excited to potentially join the team. The Yankees have limited spots available in the bullpen, with Santana competing against other pitchers for a roster spot. Santana’s impressive pitching and new cutter pitch have caught the attention of Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Santana credits Montas for recommending the Yankees organization and helping him develop his pitching skills.

