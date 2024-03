Arsenal showcased their mental strength in a tough Champions League match against Porto, coming out victorious on penalties. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game with an assist from Martin Odegaard, which Thierry Henry likened to Dennis Bergkamp’s style of play. The intense match tested Arsenal’s resolve and provided valuable experience for their young players. The team’s ability to persevere and secure the win highlights their potential in challenging competitions.

Read more