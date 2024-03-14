Dean Saunders says Arsenal ‘wasted money’ on attacking trio 

Arsenal is showing signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta, with big changes being made to the team. Former player Dean Saunders believes that Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Nicolas Pepe were a ‘waste of money’ for the club. These players have since left or been stripped of their roles at Arsenal. Arteta’s signings seem to be paying off, with the team performing well in competitions. The team is on track to potentially win a major trophy, and their fight and togetherness are commendable. Arsenal fans can look forward to a brighter future under Arteta’s leadership.

Read more