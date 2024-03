Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 Oscars for her performance in The Holdovers, bringing her co-star Paul Giamatti to tears. During her emotional acceptance speech, Randolph thanked her mother, her teacher, and her publicist, expressing gratitude for those who supported her and allowed her to be herself. Giamatti was visibly proud and emotional as he applauded her win, showing the deep bond between the two actors.

