Darryl Strawberry reveals he’s recovering from a heart attack

Former Mets and Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry recently revealed on Instagram that he suffered a heart attack but is now recovering and doing well. The 62-year-old baseball legend, known for his time with the Mets and Yankees, thanked the medical team who quickly responded and performed a stent procedure that restored his heart. Strawberry, who had a successful career in baseball with multiple All-Star nods and World Series victories, will have his No. 18 retired by the Mets on June 1 at Citi Field. Fans and supporters are encouraged to continue to pray for his recovery.

