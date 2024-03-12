Dante Vanzeir’s hamstring injury expected to be short-term issue for New York Red Bulls: Source

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir is expected to return to action soon after suffering a hamstring injury. He missed the home opener against FC Dallas but could potentially be back for the upcoming game against Columbus Crew. Vanzeir is looking to establish himself as a top forward for the Red Bulls after a challenging first season with the team. In his absence, the team has adjusted their lineup, with Cory Burke potentially playing a larger role if Vanzeir’s recovery takes longer than expected. For more updates on Vanzeir and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com.

