Cyberpunk 2077: No Major Updates Confirmed by CD Projekt

More than three years after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive major updates, as the Polish studio is working on its sequel and new games from The Witcher franchise.

Give Caesar what belongs to Caesar. In December 2020, we did not hesitate to criticize the attitude of CD Projekt when launching Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One, as the game was in an unworthy state, far below the high expectations.

More than three years later, the situation is radically different. CD Projekt, through hard work and effort, managed to deliver what they had promised for years.

Cyberpunk 2077, after updating to version 2.0 and releasing its versions for PS5 and Xbox Series, is now considered one of the best RPGs in history. And let’s not forget about Phantom Liberty, its precious expansion.

However, the time has come to say goodbye. Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty will continue to receive patches to fix errors, but, with few exceptions, they will no longer receive significant updates.

Version 2.1 marks the last one to add noteworthy updates in terms of gameplay, both for Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion.

This has been confirmed by Gabe Amatangelo, director of Phantom Liberty, in an interview with the Game File portal.

Cyberpunk 2077 will not receive further updates… at least for now

At the moment, CD Projekt is working on the sequel to Cyberpunk, with the codename Orion, although we probably won’t be able to enjoy it until 2025… at the earliest.

It is worth noting that in addition, The Witcher will receive different games, from a remake of the original to a fourth title and a multiplayer experience. They are also preparing their new IP, Hadar.

There are more than enough reasons to announce the farewell of Cyberpunk 2077, a game that has little more to offer to those who have surpassed the hundred-hour mark.

However, Gabe Amatangelo leaves the door open for the occasional new feature in the future, but they will be isolated and punctual updates.

”We are done, but there may be a little something here and there”, hints the director of Phantom Liberty, who has been in charge of the game since version 2.0.

More than intentional, Amatangelo talks about small novelties that may be possible to add to Night City, but he does not commit to a 100% chance of it happening.

”While you’re tinkering with things, sometimes you discover something that is not high risk, or that is easy to integrate”.

To date, the latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion is patch 2.12, which fixed some errors from the previous version.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but only the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions are compatible with the Phantom Liberty expansion and the latest important updates.