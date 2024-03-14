Cuomo slams Hochul’s deployment of National Guard in NYC subways

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized Governor Hochul’s decision to deploy the National Guard to patrol New York City subway stations, arguing that more police officers are needed instead. Cuomo believes that the National Guard is not properly trained for this task and that the solution is to have proper transit police in the system. He also accused Hochul of succumbing to national pushback against police departments and not addressing the issue adequately. Subway crime has been on the rise, with a 45% increase in January, but Cuomo insisted that more police presence is necessary to combat this trend. Governor Hochul defended her decision, stating that the National Guard deployment is part of a larger plan to improve subway safety, including additional measures like banning transit assault perpetrators and increasing CCTV cameras.

