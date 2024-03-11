In 2008, the BBC decided to drop the popular dog show Crufts from its schedule due to concerns over genetic diseases in dogs caused by inbreeding. The decision came two years before the network’s contract to air the competition was set to expire. Despite this setback, Crufts has a long history dating back to 1891 when it was founded by Charles Crufts. The show has seen cancellations, such as in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it returned successfully in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, a lagotto romagnolo named Orca made history by becoming the first of its breed to win the Best In Show award at Crufts. The competition is highly popular and has been running since 1928.

