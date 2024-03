Eric Kendricks had a short stint with the 49ers before signing with the Cowboys. He had previously played for the Chargers and spent almost his entire career with the Vikings. Despite his success as a linebacker, he was released by Minnesota and ended up with the Cowboys on a one-year deal under his former coach Mike Zimmer. After a brief time with the Chargers, Kendricks’ tenure with the 49ers was cut short, leaving him to join Dallas for the upcoming season.

