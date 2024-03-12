Costco announces all US stores will close for the day in just weeks – forcing shoppers to change grocery plans

In a few weeks, Costco customers will need to adjust their shopping plans as the retailer will be closed nationwide on March 31 for Easter Sunday. This closure is one of only seven days a year that Costco shuts its doors, giving employees a chance to celebrate holidays with family and friends. Customers are advised to complete their bulk shopping on Saturday, March 30 to avoid disappointment. This closure comes as Costco implements new policies, such as requiring a membership to access the food court. The retailer has over 600 warehouses across the country and will reopen as usual on Monday, April 1.

