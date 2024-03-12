Contra: Operation Galuga Review – Konami’s Legendary Saga Returns

After the small fiasco of Contra: Rogue Corps, Konami “reloads” one of its most beloved sagas with the intention of returning it to its rightful place among the best arcade action games. And, to achieve this, they have done something that (almost) always works: go back to the roots.

Contra: Operation Galuga, the new installment in this legendary “run and gun” saga hitting stores on April 12, is a reimagining of the first Contra, released in 1987 and considered a classic… Although you may have known it as Probotector or Gryzor, depending on the version you played.

The responsible for carrying out this return are WayForward, the Californian developers who have become true masters of retro games (or games with retro appearance and style). Among their most recent works, we find Advance Wars 1+2, River City Girls, the Shantae series, DuckTales Remastered, The Mummy Demastered, and many more.

Is Contra: Operation Galuga a worthy successor of this beloved Konami saga? Is it worth strapping on the headband and getting into the action? Let’s find out.

Review of Contra: Operation Galuga for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Before diving into the heart of the matter, I think a little context is important: I am not a Contra saga expert. I know the basics about these games and I like them, but I had never given them a chance. So Contra: Operation Galuga has been my first contact with the saga.

This is important because it will help you better understand my experience (which is ultimately what an analysis consists of) and make a decision about whether or not Contra: Operation Galuga is worth it. And now, let’s get down to business.

As I mentioned before, Contra: Operation Galuga is a reimagining of the classic released in ’87. Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, two elite soldiers belonging to the military group known as Contra, are sent to the Galuga Island to put an end to the plans of the Red Falcon organization, but they soon discover that the threat is unlike anything they have seen on Earth.

As you can see, it’s practically the same premise, but in addition to recreating the original, Contra: Operation Galuga includes a large number of novelties: new levels, enemies, bosses, characters, playable mechanics, game modes…

In terms of gameplay, it’s the same old Contra: a “run and gun” where we must constantly move to the right shooting everything that moves and dodging enemy bullets. Along the way, we can find power-ups that give us access to different types of weapons.

Furthermore, the gameplay has been modernized by adding more current mechanics: we can perform a double jump and a dash, both on the ground and in the air. If we hold down one of the triggers, we can aim more accurately, although we cannot move while doing so.

New mechanics related to weapons have also been added, such as leveling them up when picking them up for the second time or the possibility to “overcharge” them to enjoy a special effect at the cost of losing the weapon.

As we progress through the game, we earn coins that we can spend in the perks shop, where we find things like starting directly with a specific weapon equipped, increasing the number of available lives or hits we can take, improving different aspects of each character… Only two perks can be equipped, so choose wisely.

Furthermore, as we advance in the game, we unlock new characters with unique mechanics that slightly alter the gameplay. For example, Ariana can perform a faster ground dodge that covers more distance, but she cannot use the aerial dash.

As for the game modes, we have the story mode, which includes small sequences and dialogues during the missions to narrate the events; the arcade mode, which features the same stages as the story mode but eliminates the narrative content so we can focus on the action; and the challenge mode, which consists of a series of tests with specific conditions, such as reaching the goal within the specified time and without taking damage, completing the challenge without firing the weapon, defeating a specific type of enemy without running out of ammunition…

It also has a multiplayer mode, which, faithful to the classics, is completely local and allows up to four people to join the game.

As you can see, it is a very complete and highly replayable game, but I have to admit that I did not like Contra: Operation Galuga. Or, rather, I should say that I encountered too many issues that prevented me from enjoying it as much as I should have.