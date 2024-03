Unai Emery’s Aston Villa suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in their quest for a UEFA Champions League spot. The match saw Villa go down to 10 men after John McGinn received a red card. Conor Coady noted that McGinn was driving Villa forward before his dismissal. This defeat is a blow to Villa’s Champions League hopes as they are now only two points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table.

