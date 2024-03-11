Conoco Gas Station: Several drivers left stranded in Camden, NJ, after pumping bad gas

Several drivers in Camden, New Jersey were left stranded and angry after pumping gas at the Conoco gas station on Sunday night. Some drivers reported issues with their vehicles after filling up, with some even getting stuck on the highway. Less than 20 vehicles had to be towed, but more could have been impacted. The weights and measures division will investigate to determine if water seeped into the gas tanks after rain on Saturday. This isn’t the first time the station has had issues with contaminated fuel, as a similar problem occurred in January. Residents can report incidents to the Camden County Division of Weights and Measures or the Camden City Division of Weights and Measures. Drivers expressed frustration with the gas station and called for it to be shut down.

