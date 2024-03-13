Connecticut off-duty cop Allen Ganter punches driver in traffic for honking at him at red light: ‘What are you doing?’

Off-duty Meriden Police Department Corporal Allen Ganter was caught on dashcam footage punching a driver in December after the driver honked at him for not turning at a red light. Ganter admitted to punching the man and was charged with breach of peace and 3rd-degree assault. The incident led to Ganter being removed from his position as a School Resource Officer, suspended for five days without pay, and required to attend de-escalation training for the next three years. A police internal affairs investigation found that Ganter had violated department rules of conduct.

Read more