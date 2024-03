Arsenal’s starting XI for their Champions League match against Porto includes Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, and Trossard. The Gunners are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and will be relying on their strong Premier League form. Gabriel Jesus is on the bench, with Martinelli injured. The match is crucial for Arsenal’s Champions League hopes, and they will need to be at their best to secure a positive result.

