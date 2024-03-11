Cone bras is the ‘ultimate sex appeal’ 80s trend Kylie Jenner and Beyonce love… but as a fashion editor I hate it

Celebrities like Maya Jama, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, and Rihanna are bringing back the cone bra trend, which was popular in the 1950s and later reimagined by Jean Paul Gaultier in the 1980s. These bras are known for their pointed cup shape that enhances the bust without the need for underwire or padding. While they can provide a sexy, retro look, they may not be practical for everyday wear as they can affect the shape of clothing worn over them. Brands like Savage Fenty and Playful Promises are selling cone bras for those looking to try out the trend. Ultimately, the cone bra can be a fun and bold choice for special occasions, but may not be the most versatile option for everyday use.

