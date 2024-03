The United States women’s soccer team won the Concacaf W Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Brazil. Captain Lindsey Horan scored the winning goal with a header. Despite facing challenges, including a waterlogged pitch and a loss to Mexico, the US team showed resilience and claimed victory. Forward Jaedyn Shaw was named the best player of the tournament, highlighting a new era for the national team. The team will play Japan next in the SheBelieves Cup in April.

