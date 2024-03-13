Comatose victim dies years after sucker punch – NBC New York

Domingo Tapia, a father who spent nearly seven years in a coma after being sucker-punched in New York City, has died. His family is devastated by his loss and the perceived lack of justice in the case. Tapia was attacked while riding his bike home from work, leaving him in a coma for years before his passing. His two young sons are now left with memories by their father’s hospital bed. Tapia’s wife, Esther Diaz, is struggling to cope with his absence and has had to work overtime to support their family. The family is now calling for the man convicted in the punch to be charged with murder, but New York law makes it difficult to pursue harsher charges in cases like this. The family is seeking financial aid from the Mexican consulate to help pay for Tapia’s funeral.

