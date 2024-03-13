COLA Social Security 2024 updates — First March check worth a whopping $4,873 drops – see full schedule

The AARP has been actively pushing for protections for Social Security and Medicare, stating that these programs are self-financed and should not be cut to address deficits or the national debt. The organization has urged Congress to commit to full transparency and to remember that older Americans have worked for their benefits. Despite this push, Congress has yet to reach a consensus on the future of these programs, with some lawmakers raising concerns about potential cuts. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that the inflation rate for January 2024 was 3.1%, showing a decrease from previous months but still indicating some inflation in the economy.

