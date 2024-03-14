CMA Fest 2024 reveals star-studded lineup

The 51st annual CMA Fest in Los Angeles will feature hundreds of country music artists performing on 10 stages over four days. The lineup includes big names like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Carly Pearce. Ticket options for stadium passes are available, with outdoor stages free to the public. The festival will also include collaborations and performances to be announced in the coming weeks. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support the CMA Foundation’s music education programs. Fans can stay updated on all things CMA Fest on the festival’s website.

