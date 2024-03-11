Clive Allen delivers his verdict on Radu Dragusin’s display for Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur legend Clive Allen has praised defender Radu Dragusin for his performance off the bench against Aston Villa. Dragusin, who joined Spurs in January, impressed in his limited playing time and showed that he can be a reliable option in the absence of injured defender Micky van de Ven. Allen commended Dragusin’s calmness and composure, suggesting that he could form a strong partnership with fellow defender Cristian Romero. The performance was encouraging for Tottenham as they continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification, showing that Dragusin is ready to step up when called upon.

Read more