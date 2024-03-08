‘Clean Girl’ influencer scrubs neglected graves — without permission

A cleaning influencer known as the Clean Girl has sparked controversy by cleaning neglected graves without permission, believing that everyone deserves a beautiful resting place. Videos of her cleaning routines have gone viral on TikTok, including one where she cleans the grave of a dead baby. While some praise her for her so-called good deeds, others criticize her for touching graves without permission and accused her of using the deceased for online attention. The Clean Girl defends her work, saying that everyone deserves a beautiful resting place, and also cleans other items such as stuffed animals and even a Burger King bathroom.

