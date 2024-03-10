Claim $225 value ahead of Monday launch

If you are in North Carolina, ESPN BET is offering an early sign-up promo before sports betting goes live in the state on March 11. By using the promo code NPNEWSNC, new customers can receive $225 in bonus bets. This offer is also available in other states, with a slightly different promo code. With a minimum $10 deposit and bet of any size, customers can earn bonus bets to use on the platform. This offer is unique because it does not require a specific bet amount or limit the market or odds. Make sure to register early to take advantage of this offer, and remember to be 21+ and located in North Carolina.

Read more