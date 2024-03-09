Discover the correct order to watch all five movies and two television series of Ghostbusters before the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Ghostbusters saga began in 1984 with Ivan Reitman’s movie of the same name. Over the years, the saga has been consolidated and expanded, adding new movies and television series to enrich this universe of supernatural fiction.

There are a total of five Ghostbusters movies and two television series. In this article, you will discover the correct order to watch them all according to their internal chronology, and prepare for the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the new movie in the saga coming to theaters in March this year.

Chronological order of all Ghostbusters movies and series

As expected, Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters is the first movie you should watch in the saga. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, it told the story of a group of experts in parapsychology who first faced different supernatural threats in New York.

The success of the movie led to the release of an animated series called The Real Ghostbusters in 1986, which had a total of 7 seasons continuing the adventures of Venkman, Ray, Spengler, and Winston after the movie.

Ivan Reitman and the main cast of the first Ghostbusters movie returned for the sequel, Ghostbusters II (1989), which took place five years after the events of the original film.

The Real Ghostbusters had a one-season spin-off called Extreme Ghostbusters (1997), set many years after the previous series and with different main characters.

In 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released, directed by Jason Reitman, a movie that took place 32 years after Ghostbusters II and centered around Spengler’s daughter and grandchildren moving to a farm in Oklahoma.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will pick up right where Afterlife left off, with the team returning to New York after the events in Oklahoma where it all began.

Where does the Ghostbusters reboot fit into the saga?

The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, directed by Paul Feig, is the only movie that disconnects from the rest in terms of storyline, although it still maintains certain nods.

In that case, the team of Ghostbusters consisted of four women played by: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, who had to face new threats after 30 years without ghosts in New York.

The widespread failure of the Ghostbusters reboot was the reason why the saga was not further explored in this direction with new installments and why it returned to the classic story with the aforementioned Ghostbusters: Afterlife.