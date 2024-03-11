Christina Applegate admits she ‘blacked out’ during 2024 Emmys amid her multiple sclerosis battle

Christina Applegate revealed in a recent interview on “Good Morning America” that she “blacked out” during her surprise appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards, amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress received a standing ovation from the audience during the event, and she admitted that she felt overwhelmed and uncertain about what was happening. Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, stated that living with the disease has been difficult, but she is grateful for the support she has received. Despite her health struggles, she continues to work in the entertainment industry, including filming for the show “Dead to Me” from 2019 to 2022. The actress remains open about her condition and the impact it has had on her daily life.

