Christie Brinkley reveals skin cancer diagnosis, details graphic treatment

Former supermodel Christie Brinkley recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The 70-year-old shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of her excision and stitches after the procedure. Brinkley emphasized the importance of early detection and urged fans to get regular check-ups and use SPF protection against the sun. She shared that the cancer was caught early during one of her daughter’s routine checkups when a doctor noticed a mark near her eye. Brinkley also celebrated her 70th birthday recently, reflecting on her journey to self-acceptance and gratitude.

