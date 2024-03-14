Chris Ledlum ‘definitely excited’ about first Big East tourney

Chris Ledlum, a senior forward at St. John’s, will be attending his first Big East Tournament game on Thursday. Ledlum, who has never attended a Big East game in the past, is excited for the experience and the energy of the tournament. This will be his first conference tournament in his four-year college career, as Harvard only qualified for the Ivy League Tournament once during his time there. Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Ledlum has been performing well, averaging 12.4 points during St. John’s five-game winning streak. Coach Rick Pitino, while expressing displeasure at the transfer portal era in college basketball, is planning on staying at St. John’s and focusing on coaching his team to success. He plans on making changes to the offseason program, focusing less on player development and more on teaching his offensive and defensive systems.

