Chris Jones gets record contract with $95M guaranteed from Chiefs

Chris Jones, a star defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, has signed a record-breaking contract extension that includes $95 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Jones, who has been a Pro Bowler for five consecutive seasons, did not have to test free agency to secure this contract, despite initially holding out last season. The Chiefs were able to negotiate a deal with Jones just in time before free-agent tampering began, ensuring that he will stay with the team for the foreseeable future. The contract also includes incredible amounts of guaranteed money, putting him in an elite group of top defensive players in the league.

