China blast in Hebei kills two, injures 26

A suspected gas leak caused a blast at a restaurant in China’s Hebei province, killing two and injuring 26. The explosion happened in Sanhe county, causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles. Emergency officials responded to the scene, and a fire caused by the blast was eventually brought under control. The incident occurred near a cultural center and a metro line construction site. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, and a regional gas supplier has suspended service in the area as a precaution.

