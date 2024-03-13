Chelsea scouted Africa Cup of Nations winner on Sunday, on their radar with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Chelsea is actively searching for a new central defender, with eyes on Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has played 18 league games this season and was recently part of the African Cup of Nations-winning team. Other potential targets for Chelsea include Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Lille’s Leny Yoro, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and French defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Jules Kounde. Diomande, who has been scouted by Chelsea multiple times, could be a key addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, which is currently in need of defensive reinforcements.

