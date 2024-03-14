Chelsea have reportedly agreed to bring in a new set-piece coach from Brentford, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino previously dismissing their importance. Bernardo Cueva, currently with Brentford, will join Chelsea at the end of the season to work on set-pieces. Cueva has played a key role in Brentford’s progress, especially in their effective set-pieces. This move comes as part of Chelsea’s efforts to strengthen their coaching staff and support their young squad. Pochettino, although previously downplaying the significance of set-piece coaches, is fully supportive of this decision. This move highlights the ongoing focus on improving coaching and tactics within football clubs.

