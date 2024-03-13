Chelsea legend’s daughter goes braless in sexy white lingerie as fans say ‘you are divine’

Chelsea hero Frank Leboeuf’s daughter Jade has garnered attention on social media for her risque lingerie posts. The 33-year-old, who has a massive following on Instagram, recently posted photos of herself in white lingerie and Gucci sunglasses. She hinted at major changes in her life, receiving positive feedback from her followers. Jade, who describes herself as a digital creator, regularly shares provocative content and has built a successful modeling career. Her father, Frank Leboeuf, is a former Chelsea player and World Cup winner, adding to Jade’s fame. She is known for her bold and daring fashion choices, often wearing revealing outfits on social media. Jade continues to carve her own path in the spotlight.

