Mark Selby showed his dominance against Stuart Bingham, winning 2-0 in their match. Meanwhile, Joe O’Connor stunned John Higgins with a 3-0 victory, showcasing his incredible potting skills. O’Connor looks to be a strong contender for the final, while Selby is also in a good position to secure a spot in the championship match. Both players are impressing with their performance, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

