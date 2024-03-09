CEO plans to discuss deal for ‘incredible’ Newcastle ace in the next few weeks

Feyenoord is eager to keep Yankuba Minteh at the club next season, as the young winger has been in impressive form in the Eredivisie. The club’s CEO, Dennis te Kloese, has revealed that talks will be held with Newcastle United, Minteh’s parent club, next month to discuss the player’s future. Minteh, who has been averaging a goal or assist every other game, has caught the attention of Newcastle United, who are considering including him in their first-team roster for the upcoming season. Despite some criticisms about his decision making in the final third, Minteh has shown his potential and Feyenoord is hoping to extend his stay in Rotterdam.

Read more