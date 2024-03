Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually abused a woman jogging in Central Park. The incident occurred on West Drive, with the suspect fleeing on a blue Razor scooter. The man is described as being 20-25 years old, 6-feet tall, and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and a dark complexion. The NYPD Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

