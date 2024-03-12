Celebrity Big Brother star Nicola McLean backs our Footie For All Campaign to give clubs £1k funding boost

Nicola McLean has praised The Sun for ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play football as they relaunch their Footie For All funding in partnership with Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign. The initiative provides grants to youth grassroots football clubs across the UK, with a focus on increasing participation among girls. Nicola, who has firsthand experience with grassroots football through her sons, highlights the importance of access to sports for all children. The funding has already made a positive impact on clubs, allowing them to provide more opportunities for young players. The support from The Sun and Tesco has been instrumental in keeping kids engaged in the sport despite financial challenges. This program has garnered support from various football stars, emphasizing the importance of grassroots football in nurturing talent and promoting community involvement.

