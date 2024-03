Longtime host Greg Gumbel will miss the NCAA men’s basketball tournament coverage due to family health issues. Ernie Johnson will have a larger role to fill in, with an extended air time on TNT. Other changes in the broadcast team include Ian Eagle filling Jim Nantz’s lead role, and new additions like Robbie Hummel and Jim Jackson. The tournament begins with the First Four games on March 19-20, with the first-round matchups starting on March 21.

