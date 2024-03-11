Caroline Manzo’s son Albie expecting baby with wife Chelsea

Caroline Manzo’s eldest son, Albie Manzo, and his wife, Chelsea Manzo, announced that they are expecting their first child in September 2024. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of a sonogram. This news comes just four months after Albie and Chelsea got married in a lavish Italian ceremony. Caroline, who is a grandma to Lauren Manzo’s daughter, shared her excitement for the new addition to their family. Lauren, who shares her daughter with her estranged husband, Vito Scalia, filed for divorce in September 2023 after being separated for a while. Despite the split, the exes are on good terms and both attended Albie’s wedding. The Manzo family is growing, and they are looking forward to welcoming the newest member in September.

