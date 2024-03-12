Carlo Ancelotti tells Real Madrid to sign ‘fantastic’ Everton star this summer

Real Madrid is closely monitoring Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been performing impressively in the Premier League. The 21-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United. Real Madrid, under the guidance of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, are interested in signing Branthwaite, with the Italian manager having previously worked with him at Everton. The Spanish giants are looking for a new central defender and see Branthwaite as one of the best options in Europe. Everton is reportedly seeking a deal in excess of £70 million for Branthwaite, but the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership could impact negotiations.

