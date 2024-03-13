California lawmaker introduces bill to ban artificial dyes in school cafeterias

California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel has introduced a new bill to ban artificial dyes in food items sold in school cafeterias. The legislation aims to protect students from health effects believed to be caused by synthetic food dyes, such as behavior issues, cancer, and hyperactivity. The bill targets six specific dyes and a brightening agent and encourages companies to use natural alternatives. While the FDA states that color additives are safe, supporters of the bill argue that they are harmful to children. If passed, California would be the first state to ban artificial additives from schools.

