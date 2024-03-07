Brooklyn man sentenced in ‘cold blooded’ Red Hook Houses shooting • Brooklyn Paper

David Gorham, a Red Hook man, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the 2020 killing of Elvin Fernandez outside of The Red Hook Houses. Gorham was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The incident occurred when Gorham shot Fernandez in the head while he was with his pregnant girlfriend. Fernandez later died of his injuries. Gorham fled the scene after the shooting but was later arrested. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez expressed hope that Fernandez’s family will find some solace in the sentencing.

