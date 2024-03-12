Brooklyn ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Miller-Whitehead convicted of wire fraud, attempted extortion – NBC New York

Brooklyn preacher Lamor Miller-Whitehead, known for his flashy lifestyle and claimed ties to New York City’s mayor, was found guilty in federal court of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI. He was accused of looting a parishioner’s retirement savings, lying to FBI agents, and trying to extort a businessman. Despite his attorney’s appeal, Miller-Whitehead faces sentencing on July 1. The preacher made headlines when armed bandits robbed him of $1 million in jewelry during a church service. Mayor Eric Adams distanced himself from Miller-Whitehead, emphasizing the importance of following the law.

Read more