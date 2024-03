Brooklyn preacher Lamor Miller-Whitehead was found guilty of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI. He boasted of his ties to New York City’s mayor and lived a lavish lifestyle, driving a Rolls Royce and owning expensive property. He was accused of looting a parishioner’s retirement savings and trying to extort money from a businessman. Miller-Whitehead denied the charges, but was convicted after a trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1.

