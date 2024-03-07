Bronx body parts found: 48-year-old Sheldon Johnson charged with murder in High Bridge

A 48-year-old man, Sheldon Johnson, has been arrested in the Bronx after body parts were found inside an apartment in High Bridge. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Collins Small, had been shot in the head and his remains were found in the apartment. Johnson is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities were called to the apartment for a wellness check and discovered the gruesome scene. Johnson has a history of serving time for attempted murder and other charges. The investigation is ongoing.

