Brian Burns sounds giddy about joining Giants: ‘Overtaken’ with emotions

After signing a five-year $141 million contract with the New York Giants, Brian Burns expressed mixed feelings of excitement and disbelief. Burns, who was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Giants, is eager to start a new chapter in his career with his new team. Known for his pass-rushing abilities, Burns is ready to bring his work ethic and leadership to the Giants as he aims to leave behind the losing record he experienced with the Panthers. While the Giants made some moves in their roster, including letting go of restricted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, they also tendered cornerback Nick McCloud to a one-year deal. Overall, Burns is looking forward to joining the Giants, meeting his new teammates, and working towards a successful future with the team.

Read more