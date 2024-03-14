Brewers lose closer Devin Williams for months to back injury

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is expected to miss roughly three months due to two stress fractures in his back. The righty will not need surgery but will require six weeks of rest before beginning a ramp-up process for recovery. Williams has been a key player in the Brewers bullpen, earning NL Reliever of the Year honors twice. His absence puts pressure on the team’s bullpen depth, especially with other pitching challenges, including the loss of All-Star starter Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff’s season-ending surgery. Manager Pat Murphy will need to find a new closer while Williams is sidelined.

