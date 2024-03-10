Brentford eyeing Ivan Toney transfer replacement by lining up free-scoring Championship striker

Sammie Szmodics is catching the attention of Brentford as they prepare for life after their top scorer Ivan Toney. The Blackburn striker has been in top form, scoring 21 goals in 35 Championship games. With Toney expected to leave in the summer, Brentford’s boss Thomas Frank has identified Szmodics as a potential target. The Bees are also keeping an eye on Norwich’s Josh Sargent. Luton are also interested in Szmodics but are waiting to see which division they will be in next season. Szmodics recently scored against Plymouth Argyle, while Toney played in Brentford’s loss to Arsenal.

