‘Brazen madness,’ says store owner as major $45 million anti-theft measure announced to stop thieves ‘wreaking havoc’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $45 million plan to combat retail crime in the state, with a new “smash and grab” police unit consisting of 100 officers dedicated to stopping violent retail crime. The plan includes funding for the New York State Police to establish the new enforcement unit, as well as resources for prosecutors to handle property crime cases and local law enforcement to fight retail theft. The rise in organized retail theft rings has led to a pervasive unease in communities, prompting Hochul to take drastic action. Retail crime has become a major issue nationwide, with recent high-profile arrests in California and Florida for large-scale thefts from beauty retail businesses and Home Depot.

