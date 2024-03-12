Boy Finds Stolen Nintendo DS in Sandbox 16 Years Later

The Nintendo DS made a huge impact in the world of video games when it was released in 2004. Although it didn’t reach Europe until March 11, 2005, the console’s dual-screen design amazed the world when it debuted in Japan in December 2004, replacing the Game Boy Advance.

Nearly two decades later, many still fondly remember the Nintendo DS and consider it one of the best consoles of all time. One recent story that caught attention was when a Reddit user discovered their Nintendo DS buried in a sandbox after more than 15 years.

The user thought they had lost their beloved console in 2007, only to find it destroyed and missing months later. Fast forward 16 years, during a construction project at the family home, the user found the Nintendo DS at the bottom of a sandbox. The console did not survive the test of time, with a swollen battery, cracked case, and rusted motherboard.

Despite its poor condition, the user was ecstatic to have finally found the console they had been searching for, even if it took over a decade and a half to reunite with it.

Overall, the story serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of the Nintendo DS and the unexpected places where cherished memories can be found.